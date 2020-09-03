Oyo govt cancels curfew

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, cancelled the curfew imposed on the state to check further spread of COVID-19.

President Muhammadu Buhari imposed the nationwide curfew in April as part of national response to the pandemic that had infected 52,469 people and killed 1, 027 others in the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, the state capital.

The statement read: “The curfew was abolished after the review of the situation.

“The governor advised residents of the state to continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols, saying the cancellation of the curfew did not mean COVID-19 has disappeared completely.”

