PANDEF knocks PDP over 2023 presidential ticket, insists on southern president

Apex Niger Delta sociopolitical group, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw open its 2023 presidential ticket instead of zoning it to the Southern part of the country, while insisting that the next president must come from the South.

The group described the move by the main opposition party as throwing away it’s best chance of toppling the APC in the 2023 general election.

In a statement signed by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson on Wednesday, the group claimed that the decision by the party’s Zoning Committee led by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State which arrived at the decision, was ill-advised and acted on a planned script.

“It is an awful decision and there will be consequences. But we are not utterly surprised at the development,” the statement said.

Read also: PANDEF slams Atiku’s ‘inconsistent’ stance on zoning

“The outcome was predictable; there were evident-pointers that this would be the conclusion.

“Governor Ortom’s Committee has a script and they have played it out with due deference to some patriots that were in the Committee.

“The level of desperation and political debauchery being demonstrated by some political stakeholders is deplorable and quite disappointing.

“Regrettably, we are in a society where it seems anything goes. We will await the conduct of the presidential primaries by the parties to assess the choices that would be presented to us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now