Don’t sell ticket to highest bidder, group warns PDP

Published

38 mins ago

on

A group, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), has warned the party against selling its presidential ticket to the highest bidder.

The group, stated this in a statement issued by by its Director of Strategy and Mobilisation, Marcel Ngogbehei, on Wednesday.

Obi had last week made public his intention to contest for the presidency in the 2023 presidential election under the PDP.

POSN, however, noted that integrity track record, and proven capacity should stand as requirements for who would be the standard bearer of the party for the presidential contest in 2023.

The statement reads: “.We appeal to the electoral college of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to give its ticket to the highest bidder, but to someone who has what it takes to get Nigeria out of the woods.”

