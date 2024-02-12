Pastor Adeboye calls for spiritual solutions to Nigeria’s problems

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday met with Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House.

During the meeting, Pastor Adeboye emphasized the need for spiritual solutions to address Nigeria’s current challenges.

Seeking Divine Intervention:

Pastor Adeboye stated that the nation’s problems were “more than political” and required “quite a bit of spiritual solution.” He acknowledged the blessings Nigeria enjoys in terms of its people and resources, yet highlighted the persistent issues plaguing the nation.

Beyond Human Ability:

The RCCG leader acknowledged the efforts of those in authority, stating that they are doing “as much as humanly possible.”

However, he emphasized the limitations of human solutions and the need to call upon the Almighty for assistance. He reiterated that God’s power extends to solving all problems, hence his title “Almighty.”

He said, “I have come again this time around because it has become clearer to us that the problems our nation is facing is more than political. Our problems will require quite a bit of spiritual solution.

“We, as a country, are blessed. We are blessed with people with great intelligence. We are blessed with all manner of resources and yet we have so many problems.

“It is not as if people in authority are not trying their best. They are doing as much as humanly possible and then we found out that when you have problems that are beyond human ability to solve them, you call on the Almighty. The reason we call Him the Almighty is because He has the power to solve all problems.”

Pastor Adeboye’s statement is likely to spark diverse reactions within Nigeria. While some may resonate with his call for spiritual intervention, others might emphasize the need for concrete policy solutions and the need to address socio-economic factors contributing to the nation’s challenges.

