Politics
Pastor Adeboye calls for spiritual solutions to Nigeria’s problems
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday met with Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House.
During the meeting, Pastor Adeboye emphasized the need for spiritual solutions to address Nigeria’s current challenges.
Seeking Divine Intervention:
Pastor Adeboye stated that the nation’s problems were “more than political” and required “quite a bit of spiritual solution.” He acknowledged the blessings Nigeria enjoys in terms of its people and resources, yet highlighted the persistent issues plaguing the nation.
Beyond Human Ability:
The RCCG leader acknowledged the efforts of those in authority, stating that they are doing “as much as humanly possible.”
Read Also: Tinubu vows aggressive mechanization to make Nigeria a food exporter
However, he emphasized the limitations of human solutions and the need to call upon the Almighty for assistance. He reiterated that God’s power extends to solving all problems, hence his title “Almighty.”
He said, “I have come again this time around because it has become clearer to us that the problems our nation is facing is more than political. Our problems will require quite a bit of spiritual solution.
“We, as a country, are blessed. We are blessed with people with great intelligence. We are blessed with all manner of resources and yet we have so many problems.
“It is not as if people in authority are not trying their best. They are doing as much as humanly possible and then we found out that when you have problems that are beyond human ability to solve them, you call on the Almighty. The reason we call Him the Almighty is because He has the power to solve all problems.”
Pastor Adeboye’s statement is likely to spark diverse reactions within Nigeria. While some may resonate with his call for spiritual intervention, others might emphasize the need for concrete policy solutions and the need to address socio-economic factors contributing to the nation’s challenges.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...