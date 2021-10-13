PDP accuses APC of destroying Nigeria’s economy, electoral process

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to admit its failures in party management, governance, and other critical sectors.

The party was reacting to the APC claim on the improvement in the country’s electoral process under its watch.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP argued that what abounds in the country was a painful story of how the APC destroyed the economy, electoral process, and national unity.

The statement read: “We accept the fact that the APC lacks the capacity for feedback mechanism, however, the PDP wishes to bring to the attention of the APC that all Nigerians today would wish this administration had come to its end.

READ ALSO: APC cannot tackle Nigeria’s challenges – PDP chieftain

“Notwithstanding, our party counsel that the APC should begin to prepare their handover notes because Nigerians are not ready to endure this anguish beyond May 29, 2023.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to continue to rally with our party as we collectively prepare to rescue our nation from this incompetent, divisive, and thoughtless APC and its administration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions