Politics
PDP to win 2023 elections convincingly – Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was waxing stronger and would convincingly win the 2023 general elections.
Ortom, who addressed journalists in Makurdi, said the PDP was better positioned now and ready to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said: “PDP as a party made mistakes in the past and has learnt a lot of lessons from its mistakes and it is fully prepared to take over the leadership of the country from the APC.
“Nobody should deceive you that PDP is polarised. We are working together as a party.
READ ALSO: We are not behind insecurity in Imo – PDP
“We met and agreed that the positions which are currently in the North should go to the South, while those in the South should go to the North.
“This is the resolution of the Zoning Committee and it is graciously accepted at the national level.
“Nobody has begrudged the decision. It is widely accepted by all PDP members.”
The governor stressed that he was yet to decide whether to vie for a place in the Senate in 2023.
He added: “I am still consulting with God because I do not take any decision without consulting my God.
“If He says yes, I will go ahead and contest but if He says no, I will obey His decision.”
