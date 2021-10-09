Connect with us

Politics

PDP to win 2023 elections convincingly – Ortom

Published

46 mins ago

on

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was waxing stronger and would convincingly win the 2023 general elections.

Ortom, who addressed journalists in Makurdi, said the PDP was better positioned now and ready to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “PDP as a party made mistakes in the past and has learnt a lot of lessons from its mistakes and it is fully prepared to take over the leadership of the country from the APC.

“Nobody should deceive you that PDP is polarised. We are working together as a party.

READ ALSO: We are not behind insecurity in Imo – PDP

“We met and agreed that the positions which are currently in the North should go to the South, while those in the South should go to the North.

“This is the resolution of the Zoning Committee and it is graciously accepted at the national level.

“Nobody has begrudged the decision. It is widely accepted by all PDP members.”

The governor stressed that he was yet to decide whether to vie for a place in the Senate in 2023.

He added: “I am still consulting with God because I do not take any decision without consulting my God.

“If He says yes, I will go ahead and contest but if He says no, I will obey His decision.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × four =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...