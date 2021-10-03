PDP victory in Anambra will restore hope on greater Nigeria – Ikpeazu

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday promised to mobilize his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders to work for the party’s success in next month’s governorship election in Anambra.

The governor, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, stated this at a strategy meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Anambra governorship election held in his Umuobiakwa country home in Abia.

The meeting was attended by the Abia State Deputy Governor, Ude Okochukwu, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council in Anambra, Uche Ekwunife, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, and former Minister of Environment, Mrs. Laurentia Mallam, among others.

He said the party’s victory in the November 6 election would mark a turning point in Nigeria.

Ikpeazu charged the people of Anambra to vote for PDP in the election.

He said: “PDP’s victory in the election will mark a turning point in the country and the hope that a greater Nigeria would emerge again under the PDP.”

The governor said the PDP had not won election into Anambra Government House for a long time, adding that this had led to despondency among the people.

In his address, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Valentine Ozigbo thanked Ikpeazu for his support.

