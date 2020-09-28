PDP attacks Gov Akeredolu for allegedly declaring Mimiko, Kumuyi, his 'enemies for life' | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Ondo State governorship election has attacked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over an alleged “enemies for life” comment.

Governor Akeredolu was said to have on national television on Sunday, declared that his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko and former Chief Judge, Seyinde Kumuyi “are my enemies for life because they chose to support someone else. I hope God will forgive me”.

Responding in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of its campaign council for Ondo election, the PDP condemned the governor’s “recourse to hate comments against patriotic leaders and citizens of Ondo State over the consensus by the people to replace him with the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.”

The statement read, “The PDP campaign is shocked by the latest of such hate comments, wherein the deflated Governor Akeredolu, on a national television on Sunday, declared key Ondo citizens as his “enemies for life” for rejecting him and his party, the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship elections.

“Akeredolu’s statement that former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and former Chief Judge, Seyinde Kumuyi “are my enemies for life because they chose to support someone else. I hope God will forgive me” is an irresponsible hate speech and the highest form of political terrorism in our national contemporary history, which must be condemned by all.

“It is equally unfortunate that even as a Christian, Governor Akeredolu had decided to tread a course that is totally against the tenets of the holy book, to name others ‘enemies for life’ because of a blind desperation to hold on to office.

“This is akin to the desperation exhibited by the biblical rejected Cain, who slew his brother Abel, out of envy for being more preferred because of his good works.”

The Ondo State governorship election is scheduled to hold on October 10.

