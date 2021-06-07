PDP cautions Nigerian govt against harassment of foreign envoys for opposing Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday cautioned the Federal Government against harassment of foreign envoys and other members of the international community for speaking out against the Twitter ban and rights violations in the country.

The federal government on Monday held a meeting with the envoys of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada among others after they faulted last week’s suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

The statement read: “The PDP is alarmed by the development which smacks of intolerance towards the international community as obtained in Idi Amin’s dictatorial Uganda of 1971 to 1979.

“Our party notes that there is no law or statute that prohibits foreign envoys from speaking out against clear violation of internationally enshrined freedom of expression and right to social interactions as provided by Twitter and other social media platforms.

“In fact, the defence of such rights is a fundamental duty that envoys owe their host nations and the international community.

“The PDP, therefore, cautions that any harassment or assault on foreign envoys places them at great risk as well as pitch our nation against other members of the international community.

“It is instructive for the APC and the Buhari administration to note that given the current downturn of our national life under their misrule, Nigeria cannot afford to be declared a pariah nation.

“The PDP is worried that the APC administration has been overheating our polity leading to escalation of insecurity, killings, bloodletting and violence in the country.

“Nigerians would recall that ahead of the 2019 general elections, one of the leaders of the APC, the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, had threatened that some of the foreign election monitors would be returned to their countries in bodybags.

“Our party, therefore, demands that the Federal Government should listen to the voice of reason, end its misrule, and desist from infringing on the rights of Nigerians as being witnessed in the illegal and vexatious ban on Twitter.

“Already, the PDP is perfecting processes for legal action against the APC-led Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter and the directive to broadcasting stations to pull out of Twitter.

“In the same vein, our party is considering a directive to all our wards, local governments and state structure to commence peaceful civil protests against the suspension of Twitter, the spate of insecurity, and the failures of the Buhari administration.”

