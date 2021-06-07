PDP Reps threaten to sue Nigerian govt over suspension of Twitter services | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has resolved to institute a lawsuit against the Federal Government over the decision to suspend the usage of Twitter in the country.

The caucus led by Kingsley Chinda on Sunday noted that the government’s decision was a gross violation of the law as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

The PDP lawmakers further stated that it was tantamount to introducing the Social Media Bill through executive fiat.

Therefore, they urged the Federal Government to reverse the decision in the overall interest of the country.

“As expected, the announcement has sent shockwaves amongst believers in democracy and rule of law across Nigeria and the entire world.

“We note with great concern that the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government is one more step in attempts to restrict the fundamental rights of Nigerians, as enshrined in Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Nigerians will recall that on August 4, 2020, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, issued an Amended National Broadcasting Code for the country, which imposes restrictions on fundamental freedoms,” they said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

