PDP council chairmen sack Kano exco

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Kano State led by Alhaji Suleiman Rabiu Bichi has been dissolved on the grounds that the legal mandate given to the committee had expired.

The decision was taken by PDP chairmen in 44 local government areas of the state which held that the mandate given to the committee was not renewable by virtue of Section 31(2)(e) of the PDP constitution 2017 (as amended).

The section stipulates that the time shall not exceed three months.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the interim chairman of the new caretaker committee, Mahammina Bako Lamido, the local government chairmen said the committee had overstayed its welcome.

Lamido said: “It is pertinent to state that the illegal and illegitimate caretaker committee which has overstayed its welcome has obnoxiously taken steps by issuing letters of suspension and verbal warning to various members of the party on the allegation of anti-party activities as disciplinary measures without following due process as laid down by the constitution of the party.

Lamido said the party chairmen in the 44 LGA wrote to the national leadership of the party on June 21, 2019 and sent a reminder on August 21, 2019 notifying them of the expiration of the caretaker committee’s tenure.

According to him, the letters, which were “appropriately” acknowledged, did not prompt any response or action from party leadership.

He said the chairmen relied on Section 24(2)(3) of the party’s constitution 2017 which mandated them to resolve political and socio-economic issues of concern to the state.

