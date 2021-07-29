News
PDP demands Kyari’s investigation over alleged link with Hushpuppi
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday demanded a forensic investigation into reports that the United States of America Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has linked the head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, to a suspected international fraudster, Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi.
A United States’ court had on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari over claims that he received bribes from Hushpuppi who is standing trial for an alleged $1.1 fraud.
However, the police officer has denied receiving money or gifts from the suspected international fraudster.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the revelation on Kyari’s alleged involvement in Hushpuppi’s crimes was disturbing and a stain on the country’s integrity.
The statement read: “The PDP asks President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Inspector-General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, should be handed over to the FBI.
“It is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, (APC) administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.
READ ALSO: US court orders FBI to arrest, detain Nigeria’s supercop, Abba Kyari
“Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders.
“We urge President Buhari not to ‘ease out’ this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing a forensic investigation on the suspect.
“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system, and our nation at large.”
