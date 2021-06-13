PDP governors to meet on Nigerian economy, others Monday | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP governors to meet on Nigerian economy, others Monday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will meet in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday to deliberate on major national issues.
The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr. C.I.D Maduabum, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night, said the governors would deliberate on the Nigerian economy and emerging threats to the nation’s democracy, among others.
The statement read: “The meeting will focus on the deteriorating state of the Nigerian economy, the alarming stretching of Nigeria’s social fabric to a breaking point, and the emerging threats to democracy, rule of law, and constitutionalism in Nigeria.
“This is apart from the continuing question of appropriate security architecture for Nigeria, and measures to rescue Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government that has devasted the nation in all sectors.
