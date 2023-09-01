PDP marks 25th year anniversary, says 16 years in power Nigeria’s ‘golden years’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, celebrated its 25th year of existence and declared that the 16 years the party was in power were the golden years for Nigeria and Nigerians.

In a statement in Abuja to mark the anniversary, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the party decided on a low key celebration as there was nothing to rejoice about as, according to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had “frittered away all the progress the PDP made in 16 years within 8 years.”

“Today, the PDP celebrates the resilience of Nigerians in the democratic process and particularly the founding leaders and teeming members of our Party for their sacrificial roles in returning, nurturing and sustaining democracy in our country,” part of the statement reads.

“The belief that power resides with the people is at the core of PDP’s sustained focus on guaranteeing the rule of law, adherence to the principle of separation of powers, personal freedom of citizens, a free press, credible electoral process, liberalization of the economy, vast infrastructural development, massive employment and business opportunities among other initiatives that made the PDP years in government the Nigerian Golden Years.

“The PDP administration guaranteed a stable economy that boosted domestic and international investors’ confidence in all sectors, grew the Nigeria Stock Exchange into one of the most profitable in the world, achieved food security through massive investment in agriculture with increased purchasing power of citizens which ranked Nigeria as a major development hub with Fitch BB rating under the PDP administration.

Read also: PDP blasts APC for undemocratic practices, demands credible polls in 2023

“Sadly, all the gains achieved by the PDP have been rolled back by the APC, which in a space of eight years, wrecked our economy and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world with frightening 35% unemployment rate, where hunger, starvation, strange diseases and sudden deaths now ravage our citizens.

“Under the vicious, corrupt and incompetent APC’s watch, major multinational companies are exiting Nigeria; the Naira has fallen from N197 to US$1 under the PDP to abysmal over N900 to US$1; petrol which sold at N87 per liter by 2015 now sells for over N600 per liter. This is in addition to multiple harsh tariffs, taxes and levies imposed on citizens by the APC administration.

“Life in Nigeria under the APC has become very unbearable such that Nigerians are now resorting to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“The APC came to power by the instrument of lies and propaganda and seeks to sustain its hold with violence, intimidation, manipulations and election rigging.

“Nevertheless, the PDP urges Nigerians not to lose confidence in the Nation but remain hopeful as our Party continues to lead the charge for a country where the Will of the people prevails.”

