PDP blasts APC for undemocratic practices, demands credible polls in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for stymieing Nigeria’s process since its return to democracy in 1999.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of festering insecurity in the country.

It added that APC suppressed freedom of speech on which the principles of democracy stand.

The opposition party asked the APC to stop trampling on the rights of Nigerians, saying the 2023 elections must be free of manipulations.

The statement read: “PDP urged Nigerians to use the occasion of June 12 to reaffirm their determination to vote out the anti-democratic, inhuman, lawless and rudderless All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

“The party also calls on President Muhammad Buhari to go beyond his usual rhetoric and take practical steps to guarantee the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.

“The party reminds Buhari that Nigerians are no, more than ever before, determined to fully entrench the democratic demands of credible elections, which is at the core of the democracy day celebration.

“June 12 embodies the struggle by Nigerians against corrupt, suppressive and dictatorial forces, against lawless, insensitive, anti-democratic and terrorism-promoting regime, against injustice, high-handedness, recklessness and incurable impunity, all which the APC has come to represent.

“It’s unpardonable that the APC administration has arrogantly continued to violate and trample on the substance, value and quintessence of June 12 Democracy Day; the democratic principles of constitutional order, freedom, justice, fairness and equity as well as the much-desired national cohesion and tolerance which Chief MKO Abiola personified and died for.

“Our party cautions the APC to stop testing the will of Nigerians with its continued abuse of process, violation of human rights, nepotism, electoral manipulation, stifling of freedom of speech, promotion of violence; the very pattern of the dark era of military of dictatorship in our country, which MKO fought against.

“The PDP demands that President Buhari should take steps to check the use of security agencies and thugs to suppress voters in addition to guaranteeing that only votes cast at polling units are transmitted and declared. President Buhari should know by now that Nigerians have rejected his party the APC and that the outcome of the 2023 general elections must not speak otherwise.”

