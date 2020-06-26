PDP says APC NEC meeting illegal, asks Gov Buni to resign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly using the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers and government resources to conduct the All Progressives Congress (APC) affairs.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the action of President Buhari “as the height of corruption and desecration of the sanctity of the seat of power and our national values.”

The PDP also asked Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to resign from office after accepting to act as the chairman of the APC caretaker committee that had been put in place by the party to manage its affairs for the next six months.

The ruling party held its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The statement read: “Never in the history of our country has governance been so devalued to the extent of using the hallowed chamber of the highest executive body in the country, where high-level executive decisions are taken, for an illegal, wrongly constituted, and Nicodemus meeting of a political party.

“This shameful development is a further manifestation of the level of impunity, recklessness, disrespect for rules and disdain for our laws by the APC administration, whose latest action exposes a move towards instituting the art of running processes and programmes through illegality, illicitness, illegitimate and unlawful means driven by a crude force and naked power.

“Furthermore, it is an indefensible double standard for President Buhari, whose administration has been hounding and prosecuting innocent Nigerians for allegedly using public resources for activities of their political parties, to use the resources and facilities of the FEC Chamber for his party’s NEC meeting.

“It is even more distressing that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is part of this desecration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by functioning as a notary public to a political party and using official facilities of FEC chamber to administer oath of office to a functionary of a political party, in total disregard to his oath of office, the code of conduct prohibitions under the 5th Schedule and extant public service rules.

“This is the same Attorney General, who has been prosecuting others for alleged but unsubstantiated use of public resources for activities of their political parties.

“The PDP holds that by using government facilities and resources to promote the activities of his party, the Attorney General has become culpable of the same offence for which he has been prosecuting innocent Nigerians.

“Malami has, therefore, become ethically challenged to continue in office as the Chief Law Officer of our nation.

“Our party therefore demands that the Attorney General should immediately resign from office and surrender himself for prosecution

“It is even more disgraceful that the furtive APC NEC meeting at the FEC Chamber was convened in total violation of the APC Constitution, which prescribes 14 days notice for regular NEC meeting and 7 days notice in the case of an emergency meeting under Article 25 (b) (i) and (ii) respectively.

“Such a coup against their own party’s constitution renders the purported APC NEC meeting illegal and decisions taken therein, a complete nullity.

“Significantly, the kind of marshal orders and threats which President Buhari was issuing out at the so-called NEC meeting without allowing for debate was a sad reminder of his days at the Supreme Military Council in 1984.

“This raises questions on the democratic content of the charade called a NEC meeting by the APC.

“Moreover, now that the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has been sworn in as the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, he has made himself a full administrative officer of the APC and as such, should immediately resign as the Governor of Yobe state, in keeping with Article 17 (iv) of the APC Constitution which prohibits such dual mandate.”

