PDP to hold congress in Plateau August 29

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its elective state congress on August 29.
A member of the State Caretaker Committee, Mr. John Akans, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the congress would hold at Langfield Resort in Rayfield, Jos.
He said: “Accredited delegates and journalists to the congress are to come to the venue wearing face masks and observing all COVID-19 preventive measures.”
He advised party supporters and observers to stay away from the venue of the congress, adding that the directive was in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.
