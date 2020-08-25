Latest Politics

PDP to hold congress in Plateau August 29

August 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its elective state congress on August 29.

A member of the State Caretaker Committee, Mr. John Akans, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the congress would hold at Langfield Resort in Rayfield, Jos.

He said: “Accredited delegates and journalists to the congress are to come to the venue wearing face masks and observing all COVID-19 preventive measures.”

He advised party supporters and observers to stay away from the venue of the congress, adding that the directive was in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

