Lalong’s ex-chief of staff withdraws from Plateau senatorial by-election

The immediate past Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Governor, Chief John Dafaan, has withdrawn from the forthcoming Plateau South Senatorial by-election.

In a statement issued in Jos on Saturday, Dafaan said he took the decision in the best interest of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), after consulting widely with stakeholders within and outside the state.

The seat became vacant following the death of the senator that represented Plateau South Senatorial District, Ignatius Longjan, in February.

He said: “It is with profound gratitude to God and with a deep sense of humility and respect that I, Chief John Dafaan, withdraw from the senatorial by-election.

“The decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders within and outside Plateau.

“I wish to announce to my political associates, teeming supporters and political admirers my withdrawal from the Plateau Southern Zone Senatorial by-election.

“This is to give room for unity and reconciliation in the party in our dear Southern Senatorial Zone.

“I wish to appeal to the team, supporters and teeming party faithful for extreme understanding with the difficult decision we had to make.”

