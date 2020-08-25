Military arrests 150 suspected bandits in illegal mining site in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday troops of the Operation Sahel Sanity had arrested 158 suspected bandits in the ongoing clearance operations in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The Acting Director of Media Operations, Operation Sahel Sanity, Brig-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this during a press briefing held at the Special Army Super Camp in Faskari, Katsina.

Onyeuko added that the troops acting on intelligence information raided an illegal mining site in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara State where they arrested 150 bandits and recovered 120 Dane guns.

He said the troops also raided another bandits’ camp in Anka local government area of Zamfara where a bandit was killed and two others arrested with two AK 47 rifles , two magazines, and motorcycles.

READ ALSO: Foreigners buy gold with arms in Zamfara —Matawalle

The media coordinator said: “At Daki Takwas village in Gummi local government area of Zamfara State, troops intercepted a Toyota Corolla saloon car with 11 locally made rifles hidden in different parts of the vehicle.

“We have also succeeded in intercepting another dangerous lorry heading towards Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum local government area where we made two arrests.

“Also; at Dogon Karfe Village of Bakura local government area, troops destroyed another camp and arrested a wanted notorious bandit, Yusuf Ibrahim, aka ‘Bula.”

Join the conversation

Opinions