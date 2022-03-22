PDP wants to sneak back to power through destabilization of Nigeria – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to promote social cohesion and peaceful co-existence rather than inciting anarchy and disorderliness in the society.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He was reacting to the PDP’s remark on the current fuel crisis and power outage in the country.

The party had in a statement issued at the weekend by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, warned that frustration over the current socio-economic challenges might trigger another agitation worse than the October 2020 ENDSARS protest in Nigeria.

However, in the statement, the presidential aide decried the way and manner the PDP had been encouraging some aggrieved citizens to embark on agitation over the fuel scarcity and power outage in many parts of the country.

He stressed that ENDSARS signifies murder, mayhem, mass destruction and even cannibalism.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given itself away as being interested only in the destabilisation of the country, peradventure it could then sneak its way back to power.

“Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying:

‘Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 ENDSARS if not addressed immediately’.

“Which patriotic political party or organisation ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?

“But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot seven years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot round the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind.

“Those same Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

“Rather than plot and encourage ‘agitation worse than October 2020 ENDSARS’, which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country, if it ever understands such concept.

“ENDSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than ENDSARS.”

