Peter Obi calls on Buhari’s govt to stop wasting lives of young Nigerians

A former presidential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to stop wasting the lives of young Nigerians protesting police brutality and bad governance.

Peter Obi who made the call on Wednesday in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle while condemning the shooting at the Lekki tollgate by security operatives also lamented that the massacre was avoidable.

The distraught former Anambra State governor described the incident as a collective loss to the entire nation.

He wrote, “The killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate and other parts of the country yesterday is condemnable. It should not have happened.

“To imagine that young people seeking to enthrone a better Nigeria where shot at even while they were singing the national anthem is unconscionable.

“We cannot be wasting precious lives that represent the foundation of our future. It is not just a loss to the families who are grieving, but the collective loss of our nation.

“My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those affected. May their souls rest in peace and their memory a blessing. -PO,” he added.

