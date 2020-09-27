Peter Obi denies hand in viral 2023 campaign posters | Ripples Nigeria

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi has denied any involvement in a viral campaign poster circulating online ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra State governor, who reacted to the campaign poster which surfaced online on Friday, with him (Obi) running for president and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor as his running mate, said that he was not part of the poster being circulated.

The slogan on the viral campaign poster reads thus: “For equity and fairness 2023” with Obi and Kwankwaso running for presidency on the PDP platform in 2023.

However, Obi in a short message posted on his official Twitter page wrote thus; “I am not a part of the poster being circulated. – PO.”

This came weeks after Peter Obi declared that the sack of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as proposed in some quarters may not solve the lingering insecurity issues in Nigeria.

Peter Obi who was speaking on Monday as a guest on the Arise TV early morning show said that though he was not against the sack of the Service Chiefs, taking that action is not the primary solution to stop crime.

