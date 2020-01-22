P&ID: Court adjourns trial of British national till Jan 22, 27

The Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned the trial of James Nolan, a British national facing charges along with two companies, Goidel Resources Limited, and ICIL Limited, in relation to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas processing and utilization contract scandal.

The court presided over by Justice Okon Abang adjourned the trial until January 22 and 27, 2020.

Nolan and the two companies are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on an amended 32-count charge bordering on money laundering, tax evasion and failure to submit Value Added Tax returns, contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended.

The trial was earlier scheduled to continue on Monday, January 20, 2020, but due to the absence of Agunbiade Adewale, the first prosecution witness, PW1, it was adjourned to Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was to have been cross-examined by the defence counsel.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Adewale, an account officer with Guaranty Trust Bank, Abuja who handled the opening of the accounts for the companies apologized for his absence on Monday.

Prosecuting counsel, Geraldine Ofulue told the court that the matter was slated to for continuation of trial.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, the witness was asked to explain to the court about the last date on Exhibit C50.

He said: “The date of both entries is 20/04/2018 and they are stamp duty charges of N100 and N50, a charge on deposit received.

“The stamp duty charges goes to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It is a charge for service rendered by the bank, and represents charges or commission taken by the bank for service.

“The bank is required to remit to Federal Government of Nigeria five per cent value-added tax on the charge of commission of service rendered.”

Justice Abang adjourned the matter until Jan 22 and 27 for continuation of trial.

