Plateau joins list of states affected by Lassa Fever

Five cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed by the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Ndam in the state.

Ndam while addressing newsmen, said patients of the ailment had been admitted in two hospitals in the state.

He added that three of the victims were undergoing treatment; one had completed treatment, while the fifth one had been discharged.

With quick response to the challenge, the commissioner of health stated their experience and expertise with the disease, as no casualties was recorded.

Read also: Send your child to school or go to jail, Kaduna govt tells parents

“However, the health personnel are on ground to handle the situation and they have the required protective kits to wear while treating such cases.

“We are in contact with the hospitals in the state to address such cases promptly and to curtail the spread of the disease. We also have the protective kits required of health workers to wear when treating such cases,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions