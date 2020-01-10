PLATEAU KILLING: Buhari condemns attack

President Muhammadu Buhari “strongly condemns” the gunmen attack on Mangu Local Government in Plateau State, the Presidency has said.

Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement he posted on his Facebook wall on Thursday, said that the president was in contact with the state governor, Simon Lalong and the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what could be done to forestall a future occurrence.

“President Buhari said he is shocked and grieved by the incident and has urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent communities,” the statement read.

Some gunmen had attacked and killed 12 people in Kombun community, Mangu LGA. The gunmen were said to have carried out the act after rustling some cattle in Pankshin.

