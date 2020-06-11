PMAN LEADERSHIP TUSSLE: Obi Casmir denies being suspended, insists he’s bonafide PMAN President

The Obi Casmir-led faction of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria has reacted to a claim made by National Treasurer of the union, Asha Gangali that he (Obi Casmir) and five others have been suspended from PMAN.

Asha Gangali who was reacting to a threat issued to the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) by Obi Casmir, had said that the public should disregard the treat by the ‘suspended’ union member and others including; King Waleman, Raymond Lasisi (Baba Ray), Mutiu Ayeloja (Mandex), Prince Daniel Ezeji and Lady Cha Cha.

In the disclaimer signed by its National President, Pretty Okafor and General Secretary, Boniface Itodo and issued against Obi Casmir and his faction on 24th March, 2020, the union had cited the National Industrial Court with suit NO.NINC/IB/90/2019, which delivered judgement nullifying all PMAN factions, then reaffirmed and mandated PMAN under the leadership of Mr Pretty Okafor to oversee the day-to-day activities of the union.

However, Obi Casmir, through a statement issued by his lawyer Ademola Odetunde, National Legal Adviser, PMAN, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, noted that at no time was Obi Okwudili Casmir (Uncle P Voombastic) and members of his National Working Committee expelled from PMAN.

The statement by Odetunde reads thus in detail; “There are rules in the constitution of the Union as amended 2006 for a member of the Union to be suspended and expelled. Article 14 of the PMAN Constitution as amended 2006 states that a member shall not be expelled from the Association except by a resolution of the National Executive Council [NEC] supported by not less than two third of the members present at a meeting. It is clear that the constitution of the Union does not give authority to the National Working Committee to expel and suspend any member of the union.

“Secondly, which disciplinary committee by virtue of Article 9[b] [3] PMAN Constitution 2006 as amended did the matter referred to before they were being expelled? On the other hand the so called General Secretary of the Union, Boniface Itodo was the former General Secretary to Comrade Obi Okwudili Casmir. He was fired for his anti-union activities for forging alliance with pretty Okafor.

“We will also want to use this medium to set the records straight On the issue of suit NO.NICN/IB/90/2019, of the National Industrial court, Ibadan division which delivered judgment nullifying all PMAN factions, then reaffirmed and mandated PMAN under the leadership of Mr Pretty Okafor to oversee the day-to-day activities of the union.

“As you are aware that our dear union has been in crisis and has been held to ransom since the advent of the administration of Pretty Okafor since 2014 when he was appointed as a member of a caretaker committee by virtue of a consent judgment delivered by Honourable Justice Okon E. Abang of the Federal High Court on 31st October 2014.

“The said consent judgment that appoints Pretty Okafor as a member of the caretaker committee in 2014 was accordingly set aside by the same Federal High Court, Lagos Division and as same being a nullity by Honourable Justice C.M.A Olatoregun on 14th April 2016 in suit No. FHC/L/CS/919/2012 on the ground that the Federal High Court lack jurisdiction to hear the case as the court vested with the right is the National Industrial Court of Nigeria as stipulated by section 254 (C) (1) (a-m) constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. By virtue of this judgment, its clear that pretty Okafor and his faction have no locus to parade themselves as executives of PMAN.

“Not satisfied with the Decision of the Federal High Court, Pretty Okafor and his faction did file a Notice of Appeal in 2016 which he eventually abandoned.

“Worried by the lingering crisis in the Union, the Hon Minister of Labour and Employment Hon Dr. Chris Ngige did invite all factions in the Union to a peace talk in Abuja and constitute a fresh caretaker committee to oversee to the affairs of the Union and conduct fresh election of the NWC. During the peace talk, Pretty Okafor and his faction stumbled out of the meeting and proceed before his lordship Honourable Justice O.A. Obaseki – Osaghae of the National Industrial Court, Lagos Division in suit No. NICN/LA/272/2015 to enforce his mandate as ordered by the Federal High Court which has been set aside. Despite the action of Pretty Okarfor and his faction, the said peace talk gave birth to a caretaker committee comprising members of all other factions in the Union with a mandate to conduct fresh election.

“In January 2017, the caretaker committee set up by the Hon Minister to organize a successful National Delegate Conference of which Comrade Keston Okora emerged as the President of the Union. In the interest of peace, Prety Okafor and his faction representing the Union at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division did entered a consent judgment dated 20th September 2017 in Suit No.NICN/LA/272/2015 with the peace committee as regard the election of the NWC at the National Delegate Conference held in Abuja. Consequent upon the resignation of Comrade Keston Okoro on 23rd January 2018, Comrade Gbenga Falope who was his first Vice President took over the mantle of leadership of the Union.

“In October 9th 2018, Comrade Gbenga Falope also resigned his appointment to pursue his political ambition. In order not to have a leadership vacuum in the Union, the National Working Committee [NWC] of the Union appoint Comrade Obi Okudili Casmir as the substantive president of the Union which was ratified by the National Executive council of the Union in 2019. The Honourable Minister Of Labour and employment, Hon Chris Ngege by a letter dated 26th October 2018 congratulate Comrade Obi Casmir on the successful transmission of leadership of the Union.

“Despite the 2017 consent judgment delivered by his lordship Honourable Justice O.A. Obaseki – Osaghae of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division of which Pretty Okafor was a party to, he still went ahead to parade himself as president of the Union thereby disobeying the order of court and liable to committal to prison It was on this premise that the Comrade Obi Okudili Casmir led NWC filed form 48 and 49 at the same industrial court, Lagos Division against Pretty Okafor.

“In order to circumvent the 2017 consent judgment dated 20th September 2017 in Suit No.NICN/LA/272/2015 delivered by his lordship Honourable Justice O.A. Obaseki – Osaghae of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division and the contempt of court proceedings filed against him, Pretty Okafor and his faction went ahead to file the court action at the industrial court Ibadan division in suit NO.NICN/IB/90/2019 claiming that pretty Okafor moved the Union head office to an unknown location in ibadan. After few adjournments they went back to the court claiming that they have settled and entered a consent judgment to form an NWC and thereby nullify the 2017 consent judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division. It is clear from the facts stated above that the Ibadan consent judgment which delivered judgement nullifying all PMAN factions, then reaffirmed and mandated PMAN under the leadership of Mr Pretty Okafor to oversee the day-to-day activities of the union was obtained by fraud and deceit, mistaken of fact, misrepresentation or non disclosure of material facts, without proper authority and is accordingly being a nullify.

“After due consultation with the Registrar of Trade Union, our team of legal advisers, elders, stakeholders and trustees of the Union, it was unanimously agreed that we set all machinery in motion by directing our lawyers to file necessary court processes to ensure that the consent judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Ibadan Division is accordingly set aside and same being a nullify and a gross abuse of court process. Amongst other reliefs, our lawyers have also requested that the matter be given accelerated hearing considering the adverse effect pretty Okafor and his faction action might have on the state chapters and the on going activities of the Union.

“We would also like to inform members of the Union and the Governors of the various state chapters to maintain status quo as at before the Ibadan consent judgment pending the determination of the suit filed at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Ibadan Division.

“We want to assure our members that we would do everything humanly possible to ensure that our dear Union is retrieved from the hands of pretty Okafor and his faction and restrained them perpetually either jointly or severally from further parading themselves as president, members, representatives, NWC or trustees of the Union,” the statement concluded.

