Police arrest fake lawyer who appeared in Ogun court | Ripples Nigeria

A fake legal practitioner, Azeez Agboola who appeared in a Magistrate’s Court has been arrested by the police in Ogun.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi in the state, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Thursday.

The 50-year-old suspect, a resident of Oko Afor area of Badagry in Lagos State, was arrested following suspicious over his presentation while appearing as a counsel before Chief Magistrate B.I. Ilo at the Chief Magistrate Court in the Agbara of Ogun State.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect was personally interrogated by the Divisional Police Officer (Agbara Division), Superintendent of Police Dahiru Saleh, and he confessed that though he read law in the university, he has not been called to bar since he has not passed the law school examination,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as possible.

