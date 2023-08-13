Police arrests suspected cultist, kidnapper in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected cultist in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Warri, said the operatives also arrested a member of a kidnapping syndicate.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed the investigation into the murder of one Regina Ogana, who was kidnapped alongside her husband and other family members on August 2.

The spokesman said: “Command received another distress call from the husband of the deceased that one of his brothers, Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje, aged 28, made a suspicious call to him that he was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of N500,000. He said the money was transferred into the said Eseoghene’s account as his ransom.

READ ALSO: Police kills suspected kidnapper, arrests armourer in Delta

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer, Oreropke, to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the perpetrators were arrested.

“Following the CP’s order operatives of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team led by the DPO CSP Paul E. Oboware stormed Odovie community, Ughelli North LGA at 11: 45 a.m. on August 11 and arrested the said Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje at the same spot where the sum of N1, 300,000.00 was earlier paid as ransom for the release of his elder brother and husband of the deceased.

“Investigation revealed that the said Eseoghene is a member of Eiye Confraternity and that he faked his own kidnap and masterminded the kidnap of his brother and other family members which led to the death of Regina Ogana.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now