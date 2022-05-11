Police arrests suspected killer of Okada riders’ association chairman in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested the suspected killer of the Chairman of the Ojodu-Berger Okada Riders Association, Alaba Williams.

Alaba was stabbed to death at Kosoko bus stop in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State over the collection of levies on May 8.

Read also: One killed as Okada riders, hoodlums clash in Lagos

He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the investigation into the case had commenced immediately.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now