Police discovers biggest bomb factory in South-East, allegedly operated by IPOB/ESN

Spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Chris Anyanwu, says operatives in the state uncovered the biggest bomb factory in the South-East allegedly belonging to outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Anyanwu, in a statement on Friday, said the “IPOB/ESN” bomb factory was discovered at Obegu, a boundary community between Onicha-Isu and Ishielu local government areas of the state after a gun-duel with ESN operatives.

Anyanwu who said the bomb factory was capable of causing mass killings and damages, disclosed that two members of ESN and a state commander died during the gun-battle which ensued when policemen on investigation were attacked along Agba-Isu road on Wednesday.

He noted that following the gun duel, a joint team of the Command’s Tactical Teams, the Military and DSS, armed with credible information, swooped on the houses and residences of the Commander and others, adding that searches carried out on the residences led to the discoveries of Improvised Explosive Devices and parts used in making IEDs.

“A quick trail and joint effort with a team of detectives attached to Ohaukwu Division led to the arrest of one Sunday Ubah, a.k.a Bongo, the State Commander of the IPOB/ESN in Ebonyi State.

“The Police bomb expert in the Command described it as a complete bomb Factory – the biggest in the South-East – and that each of the hand grenades (first of its kind) is capable of causing colossal damage to buildings and mass killing of humans,” the police spokesman said.

