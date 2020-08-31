Police obstructing justice for rape victims in Rivers —FIDA

The Rivers State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers has accused the police of hindering rape and defilment cases in the state.

FIDA’s Litigation and Media Secretary, Trace Ibekwereonye, said this while speaking with journalists in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.

“We, lawyers, are supposed to work hand in hand with them (police) but most times they frustrate you.

Ibekwereonye added that “Sometimes when we pursue defilement or rape cases in special area, when they see that FIDA is involved in the case, the next thing they tell you is that it has been transferred to the State CID.”

Ibekwereonye also accused the police of filing defective charges against rape suspects and poor prosecution of such cases.

“Sometimes nobody appears for the victim in court, by the next adjourned date they (police) don’t come and nothing happens,” she said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, refuted the allegations. He said “I don’t understand what they mean by that. Let them come up with evidence, we will address it. If there is a case in point let them let me know.”

