Police dismisses report of missing officers in Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, said on Sunday no policeman was missing in the state contrary to reports in several quarters.

The police commissioner, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, urged the people of the state to disregard the falsehood being peddled by mischief-makers.

He, however, warned those behind the report to “desist forthwith with their malicious intention.”

Abdurrahman said such malicious, misleading, and mendacious information was capable of causing tension and affecting the peace enjoyed in the state.

He said: “The attention of the command has been drawn to the false, malicious and misleading information published on August 27, by one online blogger and replicated on social media, claiming that nine policemen went missing in the state.

“To this end, the general public, particularly residents of the state, have been enjoined to totally disregard such falsehood being peddled by misguided and mischief-makers in its entirety.

“Such incident did not happen anywhere in the state, neither did the command confirm nor issue any statement in that regard.”

