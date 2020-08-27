Police bursts drug syndicate, arrests suspects

Police operatives of the Zone 2 command, Onikan, Lagos, raided a drug syndicate operating along the Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states axis and arrested a suspected member of the gang, Sunday Ishola.

The command spokesperson, Hawa Adamu in a statement on Wednesday said the unit arrested Ishola in Imeko area of Ogun State after they were tipped of the activities of some criminal elements smuggling arms and ammunition into the country through Imeko border, and laid ambush for them.

“However, the smugglers changed their route and decided to converge elsewhere based on information from their spies who usually go before them to ascertain the safety of the road for movement,” Adamu said.

“While they awaited the truck being arranged to convey the smuggled items, the monitoring unit operatives arrived and the criminals all took to their heels,” she said.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.”

