Police rescues two children locked in toilet by guardian

Policemen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday rescued two children who were allegedly subjected to inhuman treatment by their guardian.

The Spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Mr Anjuguri Manzah, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the children were rescued by operatives from the command following a tip-off that the children were allegedly locked in a toilet by their guardian.

He said the children’s guardian lived on the second floor of a two-storey building in the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) quarters, Garki.

Manzah said: “One of the children, a nine-year-old, who miraculously escaped through the window of their guardian’s apartment raised the alarm that led to the rescue of the second victim, who is also nine-year-old.

“The second victim was rescued from the apartment by operatives from Garki Police Division and the Federal Fire Service.

“The guardian was also accused of starving the children of food and locking them in the toilet until she returns from work late at night.”

