Police arrests teenager for allegedly stealing 14 female underwear in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said on Saturday a 16-year-old boy, Adeniyi Muhammed had been arrested for allegedly stealing 14 female underwear.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, said the suspect was arrested following a report by one of his victims, Amudalat Opaleye.

He said: “Opaleye, a resident of Kano Street in the Ayetoro area of the state, lodged a complaint at the Ayetoro Police Station on Tuesday that the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her pants but was caught while trying to sneak out of the room.

“Following the report, the DPO of the station, Mobolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“A search warrant was executed in his dwelling house and another 14 used woman pants were recovered there.

“The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get those pants for him. Effort is ongoing to get his so-called accomplice arrested.”

Oyeyemi added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

