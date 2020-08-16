Police rescue Kano man allegedly locked up for 15 years by parents

The Kano State Police Command said it had rescued a man who was locked up for 15 years in a room by his parents.
The discovery came to life after neighbours alerted the police of the boy’s situation.
Read also: KANO: Police arrests man for allegedly locking his son up for seven years
The man was reportedly rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after the rescue.
