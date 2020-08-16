Latest Metro

Police rescue Kano man allegedly locked up for 15 years by parents

August 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Police Command said it had rescued a man who was locked up for 15 years in a room by his parents.

The discovery came to life after neighbours alerted the police of the boy’s situation.

The man was reportedly rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after the rescue.

