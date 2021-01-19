Pope Francis appoints Kukah into Council on promotion of human dignity and development

The Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has been appointed as a member of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Human Integral Development by Pope Francis.

The Director of Social Communications at the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Christopher Omotosho, who announced this in a statement on Monday evening, said the appointment was confirmed in a letter addressed to Bishop Kukah on December 11, 2020, and signed by the Prefect of the Dicastery, Peter Cardinal Turkson.

The statement read:

“By this appointment, Bishop Kukah will join other members of the Dicastery drawn from different regions of the world to advise and promote the Pope’s concerns on issues of justice and peace, human rights, torture, human trafficking, care of creation and other issues related to the promotion of human dignity and development.

“The appointment, which is renewable, is for an initial period of five years. The Council will be formally inaugurated on a later date.

“The Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and was created on January 1, 2017, when four Dicasteries, namely, the Pontifical Councils for Justice and Peace, Cor Unum, Pastoral Care of Immigrants and Itinerant People and Health Care of Workers, were all merged by the Holy Father.

“This appointment adds to Bishop Kukah’s string of national and international engagements within the universal Church.

“He was first appointed a Consultor and later a Member of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Vatican City and served under three Popes.

“He is currently, Chairman, Dialogue Committees of both the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA) and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

“He was a member of the official Delegation of the Holy See that met with the Emir of Qatar when that country opened diplomatic relations with the Holy See in 2002.”

