Pope Francis visits Ukrainian children in Vatican hospital, prays for end of war

The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has paid a visit to some injured Ukrainian children who managed to escape the Russian invasion and are currently being treated at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital in Rome.

The Vatican, in a statement on Sunday morning, said the Pope visited and prayed for the children at the Bambino Gesu Hospital which is currently tending to 19 Ukrainian refugees, adding that overall, some 50 children have been treated and discharged in the past two weeks.

Read also: Hurting a woman is an insult to God —Pope Francis

“Some of the children and other refugees were suffering oncological, neurological and other problems before the war and fled in the early days. Others are being treated for wounds incurred as a result of the invasion,” the statement said.

The Vatican also said Pope Francis had travelled the short distance up the hill to the hospital on Saturday afternoon where he met with all the young patients in their rooms before returning back to the Vatican.

“Pope Francis has spoken out about the barbarity of the war in Ukraine and especially the death and injury it has caused Ukrainian children,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now