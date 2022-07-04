Entertainment
Preacher Creflo Dollar tells members to shun all his preachings on tithing (Video)
Popular American preacher, Creflo Dollar has admonished his church members and followers to ‘set ablaze’ his preachings on tithing.
According to the senior founder of Creflo Dollar Ministerial Association, he mentioned that he was still growing even as a preacher and went on to ask his members to destroy every book and tape he had ever written and preached on tithing because it’s not biblical.
He had informed his congregation that failing to tithe opens the door for devourers to come in and destroy a person’s life.
He had this to say;
”The teachings that I have shared in the time past on the subject of tithing were not correct and today I stand in humility to correct somethings that I have taught for years and believed for years but could never understand it clearly because I have not yet been confronted with the gospel of grace which has made the difference.
I have no shame at all saying to you, throw away every book, tape and video I ever did on the subject of tithing..unless it aligns with this”
Watch him speak below.
The teachings that I’ve shared with you in time past on the subject of tithing were not correct – Clergyman, Creflo Dollar, denounces his take on tithing pic.twitter.com/OVUINYhc4s
— GistReel.Com (@GistReel) July 4, 2022
