Chris Brown addresses people who have failed to show support for his new album

American recording artiste, Chris Brown has called out members of the public for failing to show support for his upcoming music album.

The award winning singer stated that people are not interested in listening to his music, however, the public are always fascinated by negative news about him.

The singer on his Instagram Stories decided to pour out his mind about his latest album.

He wrote: “July 8th breezy deluxe album. Not that it matters…

“Seems like yall only invest in the negative stories about me.

“Chris gets in trouble (the whole world is on it). Chris drops album (crickets emoji).”

