Presidency accuses opposition of exploiting Nigeria's security challenges | Ripples Nigeria

The presidency on Friday, March 26, accused the opposition of exploiting the country’s security challenges in spite of the government’s efforts to tackle issues facing the nation.

This was contained in a disclosure made by a presidential aide, Garba Shehu, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing multiple challenges that are facing the country especially in dealing with security and yet we are still making progress in agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, which are the key policies that brought the party and the government to office,” Shehu said.

“It is sad for the country that opposition is exploiting some of these things. It is quite unfortunate and I want to assure that the president remains focused on preserving the security and unity of this country.”

Insecurity has been on the rise in the country in recent times, with kidnapping in schools, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, becoming almost commonplace.

Clashes between herders and farmers have also taken ethnic colouration, leading to threats of secession.

Nonetheless, the Presidency stated that Buhari is committed to the unity of Nigeria and focused on securing the country.

“This President is focused on securing this country, he is focused on the unity of this country and he will preserve it,” he added.

“People should be free to say whatever because this country is under the best democratic government that we have had since the fourth republic,” he added.

“The President will not lock up people, there is no assassination by state actors under Buhari and so, therefore, people can say whatever they want to say. They will go home and sleep very soundly.”

