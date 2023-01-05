‘Presidency not a retirement home for people in their 70s,’ Obi shades Atiku, Tinubu

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday questioned the suitability of the duo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the country’s presidency.

Obi, who spoke at the LP campaign rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, said the presidency was not a retirement home for people in their 70s, and above.

Atiku (76) and Tinubu (70) are the two front runners in the February 25 election.

The former Anambra State governor insisted that the presidency was for young and agile people with a burning desire to bring lasting development to Nigerians.

He declared that the time has come for Nigerian youths to take back their country.

Obi said: “It is not a retirement home. We want you to take power, our government will be full of young people, youth and women, we want to give power back to you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now