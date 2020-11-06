Prioritise welfare of soldiers, lawmakers tell army

The House of Representatives on Thursday said the military must not take the welfare of its officers especially those fighting terrorism in the country with levity.

The Chairman, House Commitee on Army, Abduralsak Namdaz, said this when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Burutai and other officers came for the defence of the 2021 budget proposals.

“The welfare of the personnel should not be taken for granted. People cannot lay their lives for us and not taken care of. We don’t want to hear stories that they’re not getting their allowances,” he said.

Mr Buratai, represented by Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said the army “will continue to remain professional. Wherever we observe some lapses, we’ll continue to improve to serve Nigerians, serve the country the way the constitution of this country mandates us to serve.”

