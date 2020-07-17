PTF raises the alarm, says majority of sanitizers in Nigeria are substandard

Majority of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in circulation in Abuja and possibly other parts of the country are unregistered and could be counterfeit, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has revealed.

The Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, revealed this at the PTF briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Noting that 63 per cent of sanitisers being sold in Abuja, and possibly other parts of the country were substandard, Mustapha appealed to Nigerians to stop manufacturing goods that failed to meet satisfactory standards.

“As part of the non-pharmaceutical measures, we recommended in line with global practice, the use of hand sanitizers. Ordinarily, that ought to stimulate local production because of increased demand.

“We regret to inform you that following a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to check the influx of substandard goods, it was revealed that 63 per cent of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja does not have NAFDAC registration numbers. There could also be similar situations around the country.

“The PTF appeals to the patriotic spirit of Nigerians and requests that they desist from manufacturing sub-standard goods which could further endanger other unsuspecting Nigerians who innocently purchase them,” he said.

He asked Nigerians to adhere to the advice by the Minister of Health that they should make sure they procure pharmaceutical products from credible sources.

