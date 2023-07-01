PZ, Transcorp Hotels, others lift Nigeria’s capital market by N467.9bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.42 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N467.95 billion growth in the value of investments from N32.72 trillion to N33.19 trillion after five hours of business in the capital market.

Recall that the stock market did not open on Wednesday and Thursday because of the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 859.41 basis points to close at 60,968.27, up from 60,108.86 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 998.08 million shares worth N15.95 billion in 10,580 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 763.69 million shares valued at N12.53 billion traded by shareholders in 9,463 deals before the holiday.

PZ led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N2 to end trading at N22 from N20 per share.

Eterna gained N1.90 kobo to move from N19.10 kobo to N21 per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.29 kobo to close at N3.21 kobo, above its opening price of N2.92 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price was up by N0.36 kobo, moving from N3.63 kobo to N3.99 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotels recorded aN2.11 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N21.29 kobo to N23.40 kobo per share.

READ ALSO:NGX: Transcorp, Unilever, others make N130bn as market cap rises by 0.48%

Pharma Deko topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20 kobo to drop from N2 to N1.80 kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price dropped by N0.11 kobo to end trading at N1.10 kobo from N1.21 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance lost 8.70 percent to end trading with N0.21 kobo from N0.23 kobo per share.

Universal Insurance’s share dropped from N0.23 kobo to N0.21 kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent during trading.

Prestige lost 7.69 percent, dropping from N0.52 kobo to N0.48 kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 255.06 million shares valued at N4.14 billion.

FCMB followed with 97.16 million shares worth N498.02 million.

UBA sold 90.63 million shares worth N1.11 billion.

GTCO traded 77.03 million shares valued at N2.69 billion, while Zenith Bank sold 74.39 million shares valued at N2.53 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now