Queen Elizabeth II resumes public duties after stay in hospital

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday resumed public duties for the first time since spending a night in the hospital last week.

The 95-year-old monarch’s overnight hospital stay, which officials said was for practical reasons following “some preliminary investigations”, has raised fears over her health, given her age.

She has also been seen using a walking stick for the first time at a major public event.

In a statement on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said the Queen, who is currently living at Windsor Castle, held video calls to receive new ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland.

She was shown smiling as she spoke on a screen, wearing a yellow dress and pearls.

Her last public event before that was a busy Windsor Castle evening reception for attendees of the government’s global investment summit on October 19.

Doctors had ordered her to rest which led to her cancelation of a visit to Northern Ireland later in the week. She then went to the hospital for tests and stayed overnight.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s longest-serving monarch, was said to be back at her desk on the afternoon of October 21, is due to attend events in Scotland next week for the COP26 international climate summit.

