Rapper Eva Alordiah explains why parents should educate their children about s3x
Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah has admonished parents to educate their children about s3x.
Alordiah’s publication on the microblogging site, Twitter is coming in the wake of the distribution of child pornography on social media involving some students of Chrisland school.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, April 18, Alordiah stated that children are more knowledgeable in this era than in previous times, hence parents should desist from ‘self-righteousness’ and empower their offspring with adequate knowledge.
She went further to mention that parents should also educate them about the consequences of indulging in premarital s3x from a tender age.
She wrote:
“I hope that more Nigerian parents will stop hiding behind the curtains of hypocrisy & righteousness, and begin to have real conversations with their own children about S3x
We are sexual beings by nature. Heal your own shame & traumas and teach your kids about their S3xual Nature”
— Eva Alordiah – Energy Giver (@EvaAlordiah) April 18, 2022
Alordiah went on to state that if parents should fail to lecture their kids, the internet and their peers would most likely give them wrong information that might eventually hurt them.
The concluding part of her thread reads:
“You give Children the most expensive schools, Ipads, Internet, Gadgets, Teachers, Pastors, but you don’t give them your own counsel as parents.
Dear Nigerian Parents, please, it is your responsibility to teach your Kids about S3x.
If you don’t, they will learn anyways”
Her lengthy thread reads further;
— Eva Alordiah – Energy Giver (@EvaAlordiah) April 18, 2022
