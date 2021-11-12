Seun Kuti urges parents to never make their kids be like them

Nigerian singer-songwriter and saxophonist Seun Kuti has admonished parents to never impose their ‘damaged’ ideologies on their children.

According to Seun Kuti, the son of the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, most parents are damaged, hence, their children should not be allowed to go through a similar path.

Speaking further, the leader of his father’s former band Egypt 80 mentioned that parents should become more like their kids and not ‘betray the true saints’.

Sharing a photo with his daughter Adara, he wrote:

“We must stop betraying the true saints, the pure of heart, our children! Be more like them and don’t make them like you, you are damaged!”

