Rashford, Garnacho fire Man Utd to victory against Leeds

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were on target for Manchester United as they defeated Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manager-less Leeds, who within the week sacked Jesse Marsch, created a number of decent opportunities but could not beat visiting goalkeeper David de Gea.

Heading into the final 10 minutes of the game, Rashford broke the deadlock when he rose to meet Luke Shaw’s curling cross.

Read Also: Super-sub Rashford nets winner for Man Utd against Wolves

The England forward headed past goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his 21st goal of the season.

The Red Devils continued to press and later got another goal five minutes to time through substitute Garnacho who outpaced the home defence before beating the keeper at his near post.

With the win, Manchester United climb to second, one point ahead of Manchester City who host Aston Villa later on Sunday, and would return to second with a win.

