Red Cross appeals to Hamas, Israel for fair treatment, release of hostages

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on Thursday, revealed that it is in contact with Hamas and Israel to try to negotiate the release of hostages taken into Gaza.

At least 150 Israelis and foreigners — including soldiers, civilians, children and women — have been held hostage in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s surprise Saturday attack on Israel.

“As a neutral intermediary we stand ready to conduct humanitarian visits; facilitate communication between hostages and family members; and to facilitate any eventual release,” Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Near and Middle East, said in a statement.

International humanitarian law forbids taking hostages, and anyone detained must be released right away, Carboni continued.

The ICRC urged “both sides to reduce the suffering of civilians”.

In retaliation for Saturday’s attack, Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza and imposed a complete siege on the impoverished territory of over two million people, cutting off water, electricity and fuel supplies.

Hamas has claimed that four of the captives died in Israeli strikes and threatened to kill others if civilian targets are bombed without advance warning.

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza, according to the UN, while the European Union has called for a “humanitarian corridor” to allow civilians to flee the enclave’s fifth war in 15 years.

